President Pezeshkian says US should follow through on its promises

By IFP Media Wire
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the need for the United States to demonstrate that it will act on its statements regarding potential negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Pezeshkian responded to questions from journalists on the sidelines of an Iranian government meeting.

When asked whether Iran would negotiate with Trump if the US wanted to engage in talks, he stated, “First, they must prove that they will act on their words.”

In a recent interview with NBC, President Pezeshkian said that Iran is ready to engage in talks with a second Trump administration based on principles.

He also pointed out that the United States has not fulfilled its commitments in the past and has sought to overthrow the Iranian government.

