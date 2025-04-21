Washington had ‘very good’ meetings with Tehran: Trump

Referencing the second round of discussions with Iran over the weekend, Trump told reports on Monday, “We had very good meetings actually on Iran.”

Asked what will happen next, Trump responds, “The next step is we need a little time.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for West Asia affairs, led two rounds of indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear program and the termination of US sanctions in the Omani capital of Muscat and the Italian capital, Rome, on April 12 and 19, respectively.

Iran and the US agreed to open expert-level technical discussions in Oman on April 23. A third round of high-level indirect negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff would kick off in Oman on April 26 to evaluate the results of the expert meetings and see how close they will be to an agreement.