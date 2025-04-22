Sanctions relief Iran’s main focus in U.S. negotiations: Govt. Spokesperson

Speaking at her weekly press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohajerani said sanctions relief and improving the livelihood of the Iranian people are two core goals of the negotiations.

Tehran and Washington held two rounds of indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, on April 12, and Rome, Italy, on April 19. The third round is slated to be held in Muscat on April 26.

According to Mohajerani, much of the recent currency rate hike stems from market expectations and psychological pressures, which, she said, could be alleviated through enhanced international cooperation.

Enriched uranium among Iran’s redlines

Responding to speculation about the transfer of enriched uranium out of the country, Mohajerani reaffirmed that such a move crosses Iran’s red lines.

She emphasized that while other issues may be negotiable, this one is not.

Open to all investors, including Americans

On foreign investment, Mohajerani stated Iran has never imposed restrictions on investors from any country, including the U.S.

She blamed Washington’s multilayered laws for hindering American investment, while reaffirming Iran’s commitment to a transparent and open investment environment, because “we believe that this is in the interest of the Iranian nation.”

Russia plays key role in mediation

She stressed Russia’s “significant role” in the talks, given its status as a permanent U.N. Security Council member.

Close nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is naturally influential in shaping the negotiation process, she added.

Deepening ties with neighbors, especially Saudi Arabia

The spokesperson reiterated the administration’s strategic priority of expanding relations with neighboring and culturally close countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the recent release of an Iranian prisoner and the visit of Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman to Tehran, she said these developments reflect Riyadh’s goodwill and a shared interest in regional cooperation.

The visit, she went on, which included a message from the Saudi king, “was more than just a normal trip.”