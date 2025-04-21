IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

President Pezeshkian: Iran ready for agreement but not to give in to bullying

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran is ready to reach an agreement with the US within a defined framework and while preserving national interests, but if the US refuses to negotiate on an equal footing, Iran will continue down its own path.

Pezeshkian said, “As the leader of the Islamic Revolution said, we are neither optimistic nor pessimistic”.

He added that Iran does not seek conflict, but it does not give in to bullying and coercion.

The president stressed that his administration has from the start insisted on strengthening political, economic, scientific, and cultural relations with other countries, especially Muslim and neighboring nations but ties with others are also pursued based on mutual respect and constructive interaction.

Pezeshkian added that with piety and reliance on their own capabilities, the Iranians can build their country. “We Iranians are capable people and never underestimate ourselves”, he said.

Pezeshkian noted that many of Iran’s scientific, cultural, religious, and academic elites have been assassinated because the enemy does not want capable people to remain in the country.

