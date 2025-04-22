Iranian newspaper slams three groups for seeking to torpedo negotiations, détente with US

The editorial published on Tuesday asserts that the first group consists of domestic critics who “speak from a position of self-proclaimed wisdom,” questioning the timing and costs of diplomacy without offering solutions.

The second group is the one that is framing detente as “treason,” using inflammatory rhetoric to stoke unrest in Iran and create diplomatic complications.

The most scathing criticism is reserved for the third group that Etela’at calls a “bankrupt, mercenary opposition,” including exiled factions that supports “a dictatorship” and sought to disrupt Iran’s recent presidential elections and derail the democratic process.

The warning by Etela’at comes as Kayhan, a hardline Iranian newspaper also ran an article on Tuesday, warning of Trump’s “Plan B” regarding the nuclear negotiations.

Kayhan has claimed that the US president likely has an alternative strategy should the current talks fail, suggesting Washington remains focused on Iran’s missile program and regional influence despite diplomatic engagement.

The newspaper argued that when the US sets a 60-day deadline for talks, it implies the existence of a backup plan.

According to Kayhan, Trump’s primary concern during his first presidency was countering not just the JCPOA nuclear deal but Iran’s “growing power” in the region.

The report noted that the Trump administration believed a comprehensive strategy on Iran was necessary before making any policy decisions, criticizing the Obama administration for signing the 2015 nuclear deal without what it deemed a “grand strategy” in place.