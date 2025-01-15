IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Three killed in training aircraft crash in northern Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Three people have died in an air accident near the northern Iranian city of Rasht.

The victims include the pilot, the co-pilot and the flight engineer of the crashed plane.

The aircraft was a light training aircraft operated by the flight school of the Iranian Army.

The aircraft earlier took off from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and crashed in Rasht while returning to Tehran after a stop at Sardar Jangal Airport in the northern Iranian city.

Officials blame the incident on a technical glitch.

A local official in Rasht said despite rapid response efforts by rescue workers, all three crew members succumbed to their injuries at the site.

