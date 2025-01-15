Three killed in training aircraft crash in northern Iran 

The victims include the pilot, the co-pilot and the flight engineer of the crashed plane.
The aircraft was a light training aircraft operated by the flight school of the Iranian Army.
The aircraft earlier took off from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and crashed in Rasht while returning to Tehran after a stop at Sardar Jangal Airport in the northern Iranian city.
Officials blame the incident on a technical glitch.
A local official in Rasht said despite rapid response efforts by rescue workers, all three crew members succumbed to their injuries at the site.