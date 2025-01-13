Top Iranian official advocates for direct talks with the US

In a recent meeting, Abdolalizadeh recounted being asked by a reporter during Iranian presidential campaign in June last year about the repercussions of potential presidency of Donald Trump. He responded that Iran is open to negotiations and dialogue, stressing that issues cannot be left unresolved.

He highlighted the necessity of “direct, honorable, and man-to-man” conversations to defend national interests, rather than relying on intermediaries.

Abdolalizadeh emphasized the importance of face-to-face discussions with US officials, stating that intermediaries often distort messages.

He expressed satisfaction that the Iranian government has reached a consensus on the necessity of direct talks with American officials.