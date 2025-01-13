IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Top Iranian official advocates for direct talks with the US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Ali Abdolalizadeh, the head of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian's election campaign and the president's representative in maritime economy, has called for direct talks with the United States.

In a recent meeting, Abdolalizadeh recounted being asked by a reporter during Iranian presidential campaign in June last year about the repercussions of potential presidency of Donald Trump. He responded that Iran is open to negotiations and dialogue, stressing that issues cannot be left unresolved.

He highlighted the necessity of “direct, honorable, and man-to-man” conversations to defend national interests, rather than relying on intermediaries.

Abdolalizadeh emphasized the importance of face-to-face discussions with US officials, stating that intermediaries often distort messages.

He expressed satisfaction that the Iranian government has reached a consensus on the necessity of direct talks with American officials.

