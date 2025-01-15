Iran’s first intelligence-signal destroyer Zagros joins the naval fleet

The ceremony, held on Wednesday in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, witnessed the presence of top military officials, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Designed and built domestically by Iranian experts, the Zagros destroyer meets the Navy’s intelligence and surveillance needs, significantly enhancing maritime security.

All equipment on the destroyer is Iranian-made, showcasing the nation’s technological prowess in electromagnetics, electronics, and cyber domains, officials say.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Army’s Navy, emphasized the destroyer’s strategic value, calling it the “watchful eye of Iran in the depths of the seas and oceans.”

Praising the achievement as “very valuable” for the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, he noted that the ship had been made with state-of-the-art electromagnetic, electronic, and cyber technology.

He stated that the Zagros will play a critical role in maintaining stable maritime security in the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans, as well as in all waterways.