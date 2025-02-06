IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s first drone carrier joins IRGC Navy

By IFP Editorial Staff

The ceremony for the induction of Iran's first drone carrier into the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy was held in the Persian Gulf on Thursday.

The event was attended by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

The drone carrier, named Martyr Bagheri, boasts capabilities such as carrying multiple unmanned flight squadrons, launching and landing unmanned fighter jets, and deploying various reconnaissance and combat drones.

The carrier can also deploy and retrieve various light and fast combat vessels, as well as carry and operate a variety of combat and support helicopters.

It serves as a mobile maritime platform for executing drone and helicopter missions across the oceans.

The drone carrier, with its seafaring capabilities in waters of up to Force 9 (oceans) and an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles (offshore), enables prolonged presence and operations for up to one year without the need for refueling in distant waters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks