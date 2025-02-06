Iran’s first drone carrier joins IRGC Navy

The event was attended by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

The drone carrier, named Martyr Bagheri, boasts capabilities such as carrying multiple unmanned flight squadrons, launching and landing unmanned fighter jets, and deploying various reconnaissance and combat drones.

The carrier can also deploy and retrieve various light and fast combat vessels, as well as carry and operate a variety of combat and support helicopters.

It serves as a mobile maritime platform for executing drone and helicopter missions across the oceans.

The drone carrier, with its seafaring capabilities in waters of up to Force 9 (oceans) and an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles (offshore), enables prolonged presence and operations for up to one year without the need for refueling in distant waters.