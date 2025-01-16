IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran says newly-unveiled Zagros from new generation of AI-powered vessels

By IFP Editorial Staff
Zagros Destroyer

The Iranian Navy's head of shipbuilding, Captain Dariush Eskandari, has announced that the advanced data-processing Zagros warship, which has joined the naval fleet, is from a new generation of vessels equipped with integrated management systems and artificial intelligence, marking a significant milestone in the country's naval capabilities.

According to Captain Eskandari, the rapid pace of technological advancements and evolving maritime threats have necessitated updates in the Navy’s operational strategies and equipment.

“The Zagros warship, built entirely in Iran, embodies this strategy with its innovative sensors and AI-driven algorithms,” he stated.

The Zagros warship, which joined the fleet on Wednesday, boasts cutting-edge electronic sensors, advanced electromagnetic wave processing, cyber operations, and intelligent monitoring systems.

Captain Eskandari emphasized the vessel’s ability to collect extensive data and its resilience in challenging conditions, which ensures robust defense and intelligence capabilities.

The warship’s propulsion system, designed and manufactured domestically, enhances its operational efficiency and versatility. It can accommodate and operate various helicopters, providing rescue operations and maritime navigation in adverse sea conditions.

Captain Eskandari concluded the construction of the Zagros warship at the Bandar Abbas shipyards was a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Iranian Navy personnel and defense industry specialists, despite global sanctions and obstacles.

