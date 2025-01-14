Iranian commander says Navy to receive advanced destroyer, inaugurate strategic military base

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced on Monday that the domestically-developed destroyer Zagros will soon join the naval forces.

“This week, a unique military vessel called Zagros, (which is developed) with Iranian knowledge and capabilities and (enjoys) distinctive features, will be launched into the water to start operating in the region,” Irani stated.

The Zagros destroyer, described as the Navy’s most advanced vessel, is designed for both combat and intelligence missions.

Additionally, Irani revealed that Iran’s largest military hub will open in Jask this week, featuring specialized dock posts equipped with the latest technology.

Praising the quality of vessel manufacturing industry in Iran as very high, he stated that “the 86th fleet of Iran’s Navy, by overcoming various obstacles, managed to show the world powers the maritime capability of the Islamic Republic, and provide a platform for exploiting blue economy.”

Irani acknowledged the contributions of knowledge-based companies and scientists, adding, “With your capabilities, you have defeated the so-called American exceptionalism in the seas, proving that these waters belong to all nations.”

Referring to the Navy’s international presence, he noted, “Today, the power of Iran’s Navy has reached a level where other countries seek to utilize our capacity and capability.”

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels and has increased its presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and tankers.

Iranian naval forces have conducted joint military drills with countries like Russia, China, and Pakistan to enhance combat readiness and have participated in efforts to counter piracy and maritime terrorism. These initiatives also involve exchanging information on naval rescue operations and sharing operational experiences to bolster the security of international maritime trade.