Iran ready for talks with second Trump administration, says President Pezeshkian

In an exclusive interview with NBC News in Tehran, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the issue lies not in the act of dialogue itself, but in the commitments that arise from such negotiations.

He reminded that when Iran engaged in talks with major powers regarding its nuclear program, it adhered to all its commitments, but the other parties failed to fulfill their promises.

He was referring to the talks over Iran’s nuclear program which led to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in 2015. The US, under Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed anti-Tehran sanctions.

The Iranian president also firmly denied claims that Iran had plans to assassinate Trump, stating that such accusations are part of a campaign by Israel and others to promote Iranophobia.

President Pezeshkian asserted that Iran has never attempted to assassinate anyone and has no plans to do so in the future.

During the interview, the president reiterated that Iran does not seek war but is prepared to defend itself if its nuclear sites are attacked.

He expressed hope that such a conflict would not occur, warning it would be detrimental to all parties involved.

The interview took place amid intense diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. President Pezeshkian stated that Iran is willing to do whatever it can to promote peace in the region.

This interview marks President Pezeshkian’s first with a foreign media outlet since assuming office in July last year.