Trump’s envoy says US ready to seek compromise in talks with Iran

“I think our position begins with dismantlement of your [Iranian nuclear] program. That is our position today,” Witkoff told the Wall Street Journal​​​​​​, summing up his message to Iranian officials ahead of the negotiations in Oman.

“That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries,” he added.

Witkoff emphasized that the “weaponization” of Iran’s nuclear capability will remain a red line for Washington.

He noted that the initial meeting “is about trust building. It is about talking about why it is so important for us to get to a deal, not the exact terms of the deal.”

A meeting between representatives from the US and Iran will be held in Oman on April 12, where the parameters of settling the situation around Iran’s nuclear program will be discussed.