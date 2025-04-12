Media WireAmericas

Trump’s envoy says US ready to seek compromise in talks with Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Washington is open to seeking a compromise in talks with Iranian authorities, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has stated ahead of high-level negotiation in Oman.

“I think our position begins with dismantlement of your [Iranian nuclear] program. That is our position today,” Witkoff told the Wall Street Journal​​​​​​, summing up his message to Iranian officials ahead of the negotiations in Oman.

“That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries,” he added.

Witkoff emphasized that the “weaponization” of Iran’s nuclear capability will remain a red line for Washington.

He noted that the initial meeting “is about trust building. It is about talking about why it is so important for us to get to a deal, not the exact terms of the deal.”

A meeting between representatives from the US and Iran will be held in Oman on April 12, where the parameters of settling the situation around Iran’s nuclear program will be discussed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks