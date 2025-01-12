Former Iranian diplomat urges discreet contact with Trump’s team

In an interview with Entekhab news website, Kourosh Ahmadi noted that, so far, there has only been a general willingness to negotiate, with no signs of secret contacts with Trump’s team.

He emphasized the importance of taking decisive action before it’s too late, given the significant regional and international changes.

Recently, two articles by Democrats Richard Haass and Richard Nephew were published in Foreign Affairs, offering suggestions to Trump on how to engage with Iran, Ahmadi noted.

He highlighted that the articles, written by authors with moderate political backgrounds, now advocate for the inclusion of military options against Iran and the threat of force under certain conditions.

They stress that sanctions alone may not yield results and should be part of a comprehensive plan to change Iran’s security policy.

Ahmadi expressed hope that Iranian officials would take timely and strategic actions, considering the evolving geopolitical landscape, including Russia’s focus on Ukraine and China’s concerns over its economic recession and trade war with the US.

He believes that while Trump will ‘undoubtedly’ propose negotiations, the real question is whether this will be his first move or if he will initially implement ‘maximum pressure’ measures and then accompany them with a negotiation proposal.