Iranian Interests Section in US offers consular services to California fire victims

On Saturday, the office in a statement expressed, “In sympathy with our fellow compatriots affected by the wildfire in Los Angeles, we declare our readiness to offer special consular services to you dear afflicted ones promptly.”

The statement began with a famous verse from the Persian poet Saadi: “Human beings are members of a whole, In creation of one essence and soul. If one member is afflicted with pain, Other members uneasy will remain.”

There are around 200,000 Iranians in Los Angeles.

The Interests Section also urged the affected individuals to send their requests via email to [email protected].

Earlier, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society had sent a message to the President of the American Red Cross, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and affected individuals in the Los Angeles wildfire and declaring readiness to send humanitarian aid to the US.

The fire in LA has so far killed 16, destroying more than 12,000 structures. 13 more are also missing.