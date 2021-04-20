JCPOA Joint Commission Holds Another Plenary Meeting in Vienna

The Joint Commission of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held another plenary meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Hotel of Vienna, and finally decided to continue the talks next week.

In this meeting, the heads of the negotiating teams of the JCPOA parties discussed the latest status of technical talks, the preliminary drafts, and the ways to continue the talks.

During the talks, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the head of the Iranian delegation, once again underlined Iran’s principles and stances regarding the JCPOA and the path that must be trodden, and said the current trend is progressive despite the existing challenges and difficulties.

Araqchi at the same time stressed that the Iranian delegation will stop the negotiations the moment they move towards excessive demands, wasting time and irrational bargaining.

In this meeting, the JCPOA parties agreed to form another working group in addition to the existing ones in order to make practical arrangements required for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran and then the US return to the JCPOA.

After consultations with their respective capitals, the delegations will convene next week to resume the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, and also to pursue the technical and expert-level talks.