IRGC Releases Details of Accidental Downing of Ukrainian Plane

In his comments on Saturday, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said the IRGC Aerospace Force accepts full responsibility for the tragic incident, and is ready to obey any decision made by the country’s top officials.

“I heard about the heart-breaking crash of the Ukrainian Airline’s passenger plane when I was in the country’s west following the missile attacks operation against the US bases.

When I made sure that has happened, I really wished I had died and wouldn’t see that happening,” he noted.

“We sacrificed our lives for the people for a lifetime, and today we trade our reputation with God Almighty by appearing in front of the cameras to explain under such difficult circumstances.”

Hajizadeh said the situation was highly sensitive and critical at that night, following the IRGC’s missile attacks on the US bases, and Iran had even received reports of cruise missiles fired by the US against Iranian positions.

He said the operator had mistaken the passenger plane with a cruise missile allegedly fired by the US, and took down the passenger plane after he didn’t receive any answer from his commander in 10 seconds.