Earthquakes in Iran’s Khuzestan injure 29, cause damage

By IFP Editorial Staff
The governor of the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan announced that earthquakes on Thursday injured at least 29 people and damaged nearly 300 homes in the province.

Mohammad Reza Mavali said among the injured, 28 were treated as outpatients, while one person was hospitalized.

The earthquakes and aftershocks, with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale, started at 7:32 am local time, with the epicenter between Haftgel and Masjed Soleyman, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Following the earthquakes, a crisis management team was established, and all evaluation, rescue, and operational teams were deployed to assess the damage and assist on-site, the governor said.

The quakes caused cracks and damages to residential buildings in rural and urban areas. Teams are still assessing the damage in the affected regions.

Mavali said that there were no damage to the water, electricity, and gas networks.

