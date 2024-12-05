Earthquakes in Iran’s Khuzestan injure 29, cause widespread damage

The quakes, with the strongest measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, began at 7:32 am local time. The epicenter was located between Haftkel and Masjed Soleyman at a depth of 10 kilometers. While causing extensive damage to homes, vital infrastructure such as water, electricity, and gas networks remained intact.

Haftkel, known as a major oil production hub in southern Iran, also reported no damage to its oil facilities, which remain fully operational and secure.

Crisis management teams were promptly deployed to assess the damage, assist affected residents, and safety measures are in place.

The earthquakes caused visible cracks and damage in both rural and urban areas, leaving residents anxious. Emergency teams are continuing their evaluations of the impacted zones. Despite the challenges, local authorities have emphasized the resilience of the region and the safety of critical infrastructure, including oil production sites.