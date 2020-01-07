IRGC Missiles Hit US’ Ain Al-Assad Base in Iraq

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired several ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Assad base of the American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The missiles have reportedly successfully hit their target.

At the same time, Iraqi resistance forces have started hitting the US base.

More details will follow.

The IRGC later confirmed the attacks, and said in an official statement that in Operation Martyr Soleimani in early hours of Wednesday, tens of ground-to-ground missiles were fired at the US base and successfully pounded the Ain al-Assad Base.