IRGC: Iran capable of launching 60 drones at one time

Brigadier General Hajizadeh made the announcement at a ceremony where the IRGC unveiled two new missile and drone bases.

He added that Iranian forces do not face any limitations in terms of the number of targets designated to hit because there are so many of the UAVs.

Hajizadeh noted that Iran’s simultaneous hitting firepower has increased 7-fold and the time between preparation of the projectile and firing has drastically decreased.

Iran has beefed up its military might in recent years amid continued threats of war against the country by the US and the Zionist Regime.

The Islamic Republic has carried out many military drills as well.