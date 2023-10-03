Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Iran Army unveils new drone in large-scale drill

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone

Iran’s Army has unveiled its latest achievement in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology in a joint drone exercise on Tuesday with a wide range of pilotless military aircraft involved.

The Kaman 19 drone, Persian for Bow 19, will officially be used by the Iranian Army after it was unveiled in the military drill, where electronic warfare units from all four army units practiced and implemented electronic warfare methods, the Spokesman for the Joint Drone Exercise Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said.

Brigadier General Sheikh added air base disruption operations and electronic warfare were also successfully implemented in the drone drill.

The exercise is held all across Iran, from the Persian Gulf in the south to the northern parts of the country, with patrol and reconnaissance drone missions along the country’s borders.

The Kaman-class pilotless aircraft are equipped with various combat, optical and electronic warfare systems that makes them perfectly suited for special operations.

A day earlier, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said Iran’s drone power can counter any foreign threats.

