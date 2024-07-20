Media WireSecurity

Iran’s Navy saves sunk Sahand Destroyer

By IFP Media Wire
Sahand Destroyer

The Iranian Navy’s Sahand Destroyer that had sunk at a pier in the port city of Bandar Abbas was raised from the bottom of the sea on Friday.

The Sahand destroyer was lifted from the bottom of the sea nearly two weeks after keeling over and sinking.

Images show that the warship has not sustained serious damages and its main systems and equipment have not been detached in the accident.

The accident happened on July 7, when Sahand was deployed to a pier belonging to the Bandar Abbas maritime industries for repair.

The Iranian Navy announced the vessel lost its balance after taking on water in its tanks during the repair process.

Sahand destroyer joined the Navy’s fleet in December 2018.

The destroyer is furnished with anti-ship cruise missiles and a helicopter deck and enjoys electronic warfare systems.

