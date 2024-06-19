Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Top commander: Advanced drones to join Iran’s Army soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone

A senior commander with the Iranian Army’s naval forces says Iran has gained access to advanced drones which will join the naval fleet along with several other achievements in the near future.

The Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, in a visit to a military base in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan on Wednesday, said the state-of-the-art technologies will improve the naval forces’ combat and operational capabilities.

Rear Admiral Irani said, “We have made good progress in the operational areas in the Navy, and have accessions in those areas  in the future that will continue to keep us at the point of might and progress.”

The top commander said the achievements are significant as “the Navy is the showcase of the country on the international stage.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks