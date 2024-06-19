Top commander: Advanced drones to join Iran’s Army soon

The Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, in a visit to a military base in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan on Wednesday, said the state-of-the-art technologies will improve the naval forces’ combat and operational capabilities.

Rear Admiral Irani said, “We have made good progress in the operational areas in the Navy, and have accessions in those areas in the future that will continue to keep us at the point of might and progress.”

The top commander said the achievements are significant as “the Navy is the showcase of the country on the international stage.”