Iran’s Army receives giant fleet of indigenous drones

In a ceremony attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the new combat, reconnaissance, suicide, interceptor and radar drones were delivered to Army units.

Manufactured by Iran’s Defense Ministry experts, the UAVs include multipurpose strategic Ababil-4 and Ababil-5 drones that can be employed in reconnaissance operations, patrol missions, electronic warfare, data gathering, and aerial combat.

The Army has also received new Arash drones that can carry out suicide operations in long ranges with pinpoint accuracy.

The fleet of Karrar jet drones will be also utilized in a broad range of air defense operations at high altitudes.

The new UAVs have been furnished with self-protection and anti-electronic warfare systems, homegrown multiple navigation instruments, precision strike smart weapons, and up-to-date features that integrate them into other network-based weapon and operation systems.