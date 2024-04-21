Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran displays home-made drone at Iraq defense expo

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone

Iran has showcased its Mohajer 6 drone at a defense expo in the Iraqi capital Baghdad with military representatives of 22 countries taking part in the event.

The UAV, manufactured by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force, is capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and up to four precision-guided munitions.

The Iranian defense and military products stood out in this year’s exhibition, especially since Iran unveiled the Mohajer-6 combat drone for the first time, which attracted the attention of most of the foreign participants in the event.

Iran’s electronic industries have also taken part in the electronic warfare section.

Anti-UAV systems, border guard systems, and thermal cameras are also among the defense equipment Iran has put on display at the event.

The 12th International Security and Defense Exhibition in Iraq kicked off on Saturday in Baghdad and will last for four days.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks