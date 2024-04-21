Iran displays home-made drone at Iraq defense expo

The UAV, manufactured by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force, is capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and up to four precision-guided munitions.

The Iranian defense and military products stood out in this year’s exhibition, especially since Iran unveiled the Mohajer-6 combat drone for the first time, which attracted the attention of most of the foreign participants in the event.

Iran’s electronic industries have also taken part in the electronic warfare section.

Anti-UAV systems, border guard systems, and thermal cameras are also among the defense equipment Iran has put on display at the event.

The 12th International Security and Defense Exhibition in Iraq kicked off on Saturday in Baghdad and will last for four days.