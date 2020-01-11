IRGC Chief to Go to Parliament Sunday

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board announced on Saturday that IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami is scheduled to take part in a closed session of the legislature tomorrow.

The IRGC commander is going to address the lawmakers on the recent incidents, including the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC missile attack on the US military bases in Iraq, and the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly hit by missiles fired by the country’s air defence.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces admitted that its air defence system has “unintentionally” hit the Ukrainian Being 737-800 plane that crashed near Tehran early Wednesday, killing all the 176 people on board.