Qatar’s embassy in Syria reopened after 13 years

Qatar has officially reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years.

The Qatari flag was raised at the embassy building, which resumed operations in the Syrian capital following the fall of the Bashar Assad government.

Khalid al-Khalid, a local resident, expressed his happiness over the embassy’s reopening.

He noted that Qatar was one of the countries that supported the Syrian revolution the most, adding, “I hope other countries will also reopen their embassies.”

Al-Khalid emphasized the need for Syria to receive international support, noting: “We want Arab countries to stand with us.”

Another citizen, Nour Ghaith, also expressed gratitude for Doha’s support of the revolution.

Ghaith said that the reopening of the embassy would contribute to Syria’s progress toward becoming a safe place, with hopes that those who had fled would return.

She added that she was pleased about the embassy’s reopening, as it would aid in Syria’s reconstruction.

Qatar closed its embassy in Damascus in July 2011, following attacks by supporters of Assad. These attacks were a response to the coverage of the Syrian Revolution by Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, which began in March 2011.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after armed groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

