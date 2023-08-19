Saturday, August 19, 2023
IRGC says to boost missile, drone capabilities

By IFP Editorial Staff
A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the IRGC will make every effort to enhance its missile and drone capabilities.

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, drew a comparison between Iran’s defense capabilities during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980’s and now, adding, “Once the enemy was in an offensive position and we were concerned about defending ourselves; but today, we are in an offensive position and our enemies are seeking to complete their defense network.”

He said superpowers toady are demanding to purchase state-of-the art and defense equipment from us.

“Today, our enemies have mobilized all their potentialities and resources to deal a blow to Islamic Iran; under such circumstance, the IRGC helps the government to counter enemy assaults and foil their plots,” he added.

