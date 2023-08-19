IRGC says to boost missile, drone capabilities

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, drew a comparison between Iran’s defense capabilities during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980’s and now, adding, “Once the enemy was in an offensive position and we were concerned about defending ourselves; but today, we are in an offensive position and our enemies are seeking to complete their defense network.”

He said superpowers toady are demanding to purchase state-of-the art and defense equipment from us.

“Today, our enemies have mobilized all their potentialities and resources to deal a blow to Islamic Iran; under such circumstance, the IRGC helps the government to counter enemy assaults and foil their plots,” he added.