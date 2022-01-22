Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...
Views

Iraq PMF to support army in wake of deadly attack on Diyala barracks

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces say they are prepared to support the army in the wake of a bloody attack on an army barracks in Diyala Province which left 11 soldiers dead.

“We work with the armed forces to pursue the remaining terrorists and those who plan to undermine the security and shed the blood of the people, and we use all the capacities and facilities of the popular mobilization forces to serve this common goal,” Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces Falih al-Fayadh said in a statement issued on Friday.

The PMF chairman offered his condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the attack which bore the hallmarks of the Daesh terrorist group.

The brazen pre-dawn attack was carried out on Friday in the al-Azim district, a mountainous area over 100 kilometers north of Baghdad.

Two Iraqi officials say the terrorists broke into the barracks and opened fire on the soldiers in their sleep before fleeing.

It was one of the deadliest attacks against the Iraqi army in months.

The Daesh terrorist group seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. But it was defeated in 2017 – although it is still active in some areas of the two countries.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization forces played a major role in clawing back territory held by the ISIL.

Previous articleUS says has no specified schedule for recognition of Taliban
Next article‘Govt. coordinated currency, trade policies help Iran’s export value top $40bn’

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks