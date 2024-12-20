IFP ExclusiveCultural HeritageCustom

Shopping frenzy for Yalda Night in Iran’s Ardabil

By IFP Editorial Staff

As Yalda Night, the longest night of the year, approaches, the people of Ardabil in northwestern Iran are busy preparing for the ancient celebration.

In the lead-up to the festive event on Friday evening, residents of Ardabil flock to the city’s major markets to purchase the essentials for the family gathering.

More in pictures:

