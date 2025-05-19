IFP ExclusiveCultural Heritage

Ancient human skeletons dating back 4,000 years unearthed in northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Archaeologists have discovered six human skeletons estimated to be over 4,000 years old during an initial excavation phase at the historical site of Qaleh Ben in Khorshroodpey, a district in Babol County, northern Iran.

According to Mehran Fallah, head of Babol’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, the find coincides with activities held in honor of International Museum Day and Iran’s National Heritage Week.

Professor Hassan Fazeli Nashli, head of the archaeological team and a faculty member at the University of Tehran, said the excavation revealed multiple historical layers at the site, including remnants from the Iron and Bronze Ages. Artifacts such as clay ovens, rooms, and plant remains were found at depths of up to three meters.

Fazeli highlighted the damage caused to the site’s upper layers by unauthorized digging and looting. He also announced plans for a wider excavation this fall and the construction of a museum in Khorshroodpey.

Among notable discoveries is what may be the oldest necklace found in Iran, crafted from fox and badger teeth, unearthed alongside a child’s remains.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks