Ancient human skeletons dating back 4,000 years unearthed in northern Iran

According to Mehran Fallah, head of Babol’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, the find coincides with activities held in honor of International Museum Day and Iran’s National Heritage Week.

Professor Hassan Fazeli Nashli, head of the archaeological team and a faculty member at the University of Tehran, said the excavation revealed multiple historical layers at the site, including remnants from the Iron and Bronze Ages. Artifacts such as clay ovens, rooms, and plant remains were found at depths of up to three meters.

Fazeli highlighted the damage caused to the site’s upper layers by unauthorized digging and looting. He also announced plans for a wider excavation this fall and the construction of a museum in Khorshroodpey.

Among notable discoveries is what may be the oldest necklace found in Iran, crafted from fox and badger teeth, unearthed alongside a child’s remains.