Iranian archaeologists uncover prehistoric and early metallurgy sites in central Kerman plain

The research, authorized by Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, aimed to identify historical sites and ancient settlement patterns in the central Kerman plain.

Led by Amin Mahani, director of the UNESCO-registered Gohar Riz Qanat heritage site, the team has confirmed continuous human presence in the area from the Paleolithic era through to the modern period.

One focus of the study was the relationship between human habitation and subterranean water resources such as qanats, which have played a crucial role in shaping regional settlement patterns and sustaining communities over millennia.

Situated between the 4,000-meter-high peaks of Plovar and Jopar and just 35 kilometers from Kerman city, Mahan has historically functioned as a cultural crossroads linking the civilizations of Lut, Shahdad, Bardsir, and Jiroft.

The survey also highlights the coexistence of nomadic and sedentary lifestyles in the region, influenced by favorable climate and water availability.

Notable Islamic-era structures in the area include the Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine Complex, Shazdeh Garden, and the Gohar Riz Qanat.