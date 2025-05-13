Sasanian architectural remains unearthed at Urmia’s Grand Mosque, northern Iran

According to Morteza Safari, Director General of the provincial Cultural Heritage Department, the findings were part of broader archaeological efforts at the mosque and the ancient Qalaychi Mound in Bukan.

Safari noted that the Grand Mosque, one of the oldest in the Azarbaijan region of Iran, has undergone various restorations over different cultural periods. The latest dig, conducted under the supervision of Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, revealed layers of historical architecture, culminating in the significant discovery of Sasanian elements.

In addition to these excavations, Safari reported progress on 30 restoration projects. The region, home to approximately 1,400 archaeological mounds and 1,835 nationally registered historical sites, currently has 200 additional heritage listings under review.

Safari also announced the successful reclamation and adaptive reuse of several historic buildings previously managed by other agencies.

He emphasized the importance of public involvement in protecting cultural heritage, citing limited protective staff for the vast number of heritage sites in the province.