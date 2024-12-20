Iran president emphasizes preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity in meeting with Turkish counterpart

President Pezeshkian emphasized the necessity of maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday evening, on the sidelines of the 11th D8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt.

He asserted that Islamic countries must fulfill their responsibilities in countering the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime, noting that if there is unity and cohesion among the Islamic community, this regime would not dare to undertake such actions.

The President also stated that Islamic countries could establish extensive economic cooperation by creating a common financial mechanism, including a single currency, and activating barter trade.

Additionally, he referred to the good relations between the two countries and the recent meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, urging the implementation of agreements made aimed at increasing trade between Iran and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during this meeting, acknowledged the importance of maintaining stability and territorial integrity in Syria for Turkey and expressed hope that, through joint cooperation, stability and security would be established in Syria as soon as possible.

Erdogan also regarded the strengthening and development of cooperation between Iran and Turkey as important and significant for regional stability.