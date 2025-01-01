Iran and Ankara University to bolster cultural and scientific ties

According to the Public Relations Office of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications, the negotiations between the two sides underscores the significance of the Persian language and literature chair at the university, which has facilitated several cultural events, including Nowruz celebrations and Yalda Night festivities.

At the meeting, Nazemi highlighted the mutual appreciation for literary figures from both nations, noting that many Iranians are familiar with prominent Turkish poets like Mehmet Akif and Nazim Hikmet, while Turkish people recognize Persian poets such as Hafez and Saadi.

He pointed out that the teaching of selected excerpts from the Shahnameh, by the Iranian poet Ferdowsi, in Turkish schools during Atatürk’s era exemplifies the deep-rooted literary connections between Iran and Turkey.

The cultural attaché emphasized Turkey’s historical role in promoting Persian language and culture in Anatolia and the Balkans, noting that numerous Persian words are still used in Turkish language today.

He declared that Iran is ready to strengthen the Persian language programs through guest lecturers and collaborative academic initiatives.

Meanwhile, both Nazemi and Albayrak acknowledged the upcoming designation of 2025 as the Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey, expressing enthusiasm for joint cultural projects throughout this year.

Albayrak spoke about the historical strength of the Persian language chair at Ankara University, underlining the importance of maintaining robust cultural ties despite political ups and downs.