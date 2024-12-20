Iran’s Lake Urmia faces unprecedented water crisis

Despite ongoing restoration efforts, including water transfer projects and reducing groundwater extraction, the results have not yet met expectations.

Environmental experts warn that without effective measures to manage water resources and reduce water consumption in various sectors, this natural gem of Iran could face complete desiccation.

Restoration efforts remain active, but the lake’s revival is hampered by significant challenges, including climate change impacts, mismanagement of water resources, and competing demands from agriculture sector and other industries.

