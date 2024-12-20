IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Iran’s Lake Urmia faces unprecedented water crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff

Lake Urmia in northwestern Iran and one of the largest saltwater lakes in the world, continues to struggle with a severe decline in water levels, reaching its lowest recorded point in history.

Despite ongoing restoration efforts, including water transfer projects and reducing groundwater extraction, the results have not yet met expectations.

Environmental experts warn that without effective measures to manage water resources and reduce water consumption in various sectors, this natural gem of Iran could face complete desiccation.

Restoration efforts remain active, but the lake’s revival is hampered by significant challenges, including climate change impacts, mismanagement of water resources, and competing demands from agriculture sector and other industries.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks