As the video shows, the water level of Urmia has reached 47cm and recreational boats are on the lake again.

Lake Urmia was once the world’s 6th saltwater lake and the biggest of its kind in West Asia, but due to unsustainable water consumption by farmers in the region and climate change it is feared that the lake will be drying up.

Efforts by Iranian officials during the past decades to fully revive the lake have so far failed.