IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Lake Urmia on verge of collapse due to mismanagement, environmental strain

By IFP Editorial Staff
Lake Urmia

Lake Urmia, Iran’s largest inland lake and one of the world’s largest saltwater lakes, is gradually turning into a desolate ruin.

Over the past few decades, more than 100 dams have been constructed on the rivers feeding the lake. Combined with climate change and poor water management, these dams have severely reduced the lake’s water levels, transforming it into a seasonal wetland.

Currently, only 10% of Lake Urmia remains, with its water level dropping to 1270.1 meters—three meters below the standard level. This dramatic decline has had severe environmental and economic consequences, threatening millions of migratory birds and local inhabitants.

One of the primary causes of the lake’s depletion is the construction of 23 dams in its watershed, primarily for agricultural purposes, significantly reducing the lake’s inflow.

Between 1998 and 2019, the cultivation of water-intensive crops, such as apples and sugar beets, increased significantly, diverting the lake’s water rights. Experts warn that stricter policies on dam construction and agricultural water use, alongside modern irrigation techniques, are urgently needed to revive Lake Urmia and safeguard its surrounding ecosystems. They warn that immediate action is necessary to prevent further environmental and economic catastrophes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks