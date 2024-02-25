Lake Urmia witnesses significant water surge, but challenges persist

That is according to the Head of Aras river basin. This boost is attributed to the release of 10 million cubic meters of water from different dams in a carefully planned effort.

Despite this improvement, Lake Urmia, a globally significant saltwater lake in Iran’s West

Azerbaijan Province, continues to face challenges.

The increase in water input signals progress, but the lake’s dryness in recent years has been attributed to various factors such as climate change, excessive water usage, and agricultural practices.

The international community closely watches Lake Urmia due to its ecological importance and impact on regional biodiversity.