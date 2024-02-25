Sunday, February 25, 2024
Lake Urmia witnesses significant water surge, but challenges persist

By IFP Editorial Staff
A flamboyance of flamingos in Lake Urmia

In a positive turn of events, the water input to Lake Urmia, in northwestern Iran, has tripled, with the lake's level reaching 1270.2 meters and its volume surpassing 1.4 billion cubic meters.

That is according to the Head of Aras river basin. This boost is attributed to the release of 10 million cubic meters of water from different dams in a carefully planned effort.

Despite this improvement, Lake Urmia, a globally significant saltwater lake in Iran’s West
Azerbaijan Province, continues to face challenges.

The increase in water input signals progress, but the lake’s dryness in recent years has been attributed to various factors such as climate change, excessive water usage, and agricultural practices.

The international community closely watches Lake Urmia due to its ecological importance and impact on regional biodiversity.

