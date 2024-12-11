US says not seriously considering delisting HTS terror designation

HTS has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US, UK, and UN. However, the group and its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, have sought to rebrand themselves as a more moderate force in Syria, emphasizing inclusion and a political path forward.

“There are no discussions right now about changing the policy with respect to HTS,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a call.

Kirby said that the US is closely watching the group’s actions, saying that Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of HTS, and others are “saying all the right things”.

“We got to we got to watch and see what they actually do, and the degree to which they make good on their pledges,” Kirby noted, adding, “We’re just not at a point now where we can have a serious discussion about delisting anyone at this point.”

Kirby said that the US is in communication with HTS and “all” of the Syrian rebel groups.

“We do have ways to communicate with all of them, and we are pulling on those ways as you would expect that we would,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said in a statement Tuesday that the United States “will recognize and fully support” a new Syrian government that is chosen by the Syrian people and adheres to four key principles,

It is the first explicit pledge of US recognition following the fall of the Assad government this weekend.

“The United States reaffirms its full support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition. This transition process should lead to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that meets international standards of transparency and accountability, consistent with the principles of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254,” Blinken said in a statement.

The four principles he outlined include commitments to:

“fully respect the rights of minorities”

“facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need”

“prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors”

“ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed”

Blinken called on all countries to “support an inclusive and transparent process and refrain from external interference.”

“The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process,” he continued, adding, “We stand prepared to lend all appropriate support to all of Syria’s diverse communities and constituencies.”

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has also responded to a reporter’s question about plans to reopen the embassy, which closed in 2012.

“It’s not something we have immediate plans to do, but we have made clear the steps that we want to see the government of Syria take,” Miller said.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad days ago, the US has repeatedly announced that it is waiting to evaluate the actions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main victorious opposition group in Syria, before making a decision on how to engage with it.

“Should we see a process that follows those principles, we are prepared to recognise a Syrian government that does so, and of course … the opening of an embassy is the type of step that follows such recognition,” Miller added.