Iran’s Zarif, Ashraf Ghani Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process conference held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, the regional issues as well as bilateral relations.

President Ghani appreciated Iran’s position on developments in Afghanistan, and said Kabul stands ready to enhance bilateral relations on all fronts and hold a meeting of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

Among other topics which came up for discussion during the talks were the future of peace in Afghanistan as well as Iran’s role in helping establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.