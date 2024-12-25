President Pezeshkian calls for Support for Palestine in Message to Pope

In his message on December 25, Pezeshkian congratulated Pope Francis and all monotheists around the world, particularly Christians, on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

He noted that honoring the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is regarded as a chance to recall divine commandments and teachings by all prophets, with the aim of attaining justice, peace, and freedom, according to the president’s official website.

In the current era, societies require a fresh perspective on solving human issues, Pezeshkian noted, adding that paying heed to the noble characteristics of the prophets can help people achieve human perfection.

“On the eve of the New Year, I hope that we will witness effective measures towards peace, security, and freedom for the oppressed nations, especially the innocent people of Palestine,” Pezeshkian concluded.