Israel provides full support for theft of humanitarian aid to starve Gazans: Report

Israeli soldiers have murdered at least 723 policemen and aid security personnel guarding aid shipments in the besieged territory since October 2023, according to the latest statistics published by the Gaza media office.

It said that armed gangs are fully protected by Israeli forces “to loot the humanitarian aid as part of a deliberate starvation strategy imposed as collective punishment on Gaza’s civilian population”.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation,” it said.

“We call on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently and pressure the Israeli occupation to ensure the flow of aid without any obstacles.”

The United Nation’s most senior human rights official, Volker Turk, has stated in a previous statement that there was a “plausible” case that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

The charity group Oxfam reported on Saturday that only 12 trucks were able to distribute aid to northern Gaza in the past two and a half months, amid Israel’s “deliberate delays and systematic obstructions.”

The group added that the aid distributed by three of the trucks was destroyed by the Israeli forces.

“For three of these, once the food and water had been delivered to the school where people were sheltering, it was then cleared and shelled within hours.”

Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid for the North Gaza governorate have escalated since October when it imposed a siege on the area.

In late November, judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that there were “reasonable grounds” he bore “criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.