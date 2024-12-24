Iran Judiciary: No complains lodged against ex-FM Zarif over dual citizenship

“As of now, no complaints have been submitted to the judiciary concerning Mr. Zarif or any other individual in relation to dual citizenship or relatives with foreign citizenship,” the spokesperson stated on Tuesday.

He added, “If such complaints are filed, and upon investigation, if they are deemed criminal under the law and carry prescribed punishments, the Judiciary will certainly take the necessary actions to address them.”

This comes as some members of the Iranian Parliament have requested the annulment of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s appointment as Masoud Pezeshkian’s vice president for strategic affairs on the grounds of his family holding dual citizenship.

Zarif says his children automatically received US citizenship after being born in New York while he served a large part of his career with the Iranian delegation at the United Nations in New York.

Although his children now reside in Iran, the Law on the Appointment of Individuals to Sensitive Positions, enacted in October 2022, bans Zarif from holding his position as vice president for strategic affairs, his opponents claim.