Iranian president meets Christians, urges solidarity

Pezeshkian held a meeting with a group of Christians in Tehran on Christmas Eve.

The president highlighted the missions of the prophets sent by God, saying their missions were the same.

“The message of all the prophets was that there is no difference between people, and rightness should be the basis of any judgment.”

All religions stress that people are the same and there is only one God, asking people to worship Him, the president added.

However, Pezeshkian stated, differences have emerged because of egocentrism that “has pitted us against one another, making us disrespect our land and each other’s limits.”

Addressing the Christian residents of Iran, the president said his meeting sends the message that “we are with you, and all of us want to live together in society for peace, tranquility, justice, rightness and affection”.