Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province reopens all border crossings

Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province reopened all its five land border crossings on Friday after nearly two years of closure over the spread of the coronavirus.

All five land borders of the province which are Bazargan, Razi and Sarv on the border with Turkey, Tamerchin on the border with Iraq and Poldasht on the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan are open from today, Friday, the director general of highways and road transport of West Azerbaijan Province announced on Friday.

Arsalan Shokri added that those who want to leave the country through the province’s land borders need to have a valid vaccination card and a negative PCR test result.

He noted that passengers entering Iran from the land border crossings must also present a negative PCR test certificate and a valid vaccination card at the border; otherwise they will be barred from entering.

Shokri said before the coronavirus outbreak, more than 5 million passengers traveled through the land borders of West Azarbaijan Province annually adding that the number fell to 1 or 2 percent of that figure when the pandemic broke out.