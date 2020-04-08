Iran’s Nuclear Industry Doing Its Utmost to Help Health Sector amid COVID-19

In his message, Vice President of Iran and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi appreciated efforts by all those working in the country’s nuclear sector.

What follows is the full text of the message marking National Nuclear Technology Day:

In these high-risk days, and amid the relentless fight by brave men and women in the health sector to allay patients’ sufferings and pain, I sympathize with families of those who lost their lives or who suffered harm during recent incidents and events.

Hereby, I take it upon myself to commemorate April 8, which marks National Nuclear Technology Day. This year, the occasion falls on the anniversary of the birth of Imam Mahdi (the twelfth Shiite Imam). I appreciate relentless and praiseworthy attempts by every single member of the country’s honourable nuclear community and industry.

I deem it necessary to announce, with pride, that the 122 new achievements over the past year, which have been the result of untiring efforts by a huge number of researchers at the AEOI, usher in a new era in the all-out development of the glorious activities of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

In the meantime, I briefly inform you that the ever-growing development of products and services pertinent to the nuclear medicine sector and the procurement of medications needed by medical and health sectors across the nation are underway on a large scale and at an acceptable pace. It goes without saying that under the current trying circumstances when the Islamic Iran is affected by unfair sanctions imposed by global hegemony, it is a national and moral duty to meet the needs of the country’s medical community and is of special importance to us.

Moreover, redoubled efforts are underway to advance major objectives in the nuclear fuel cycle sector, including the expansion of activities related to the exploration and extraction of raw material for the nuclear industry, expedite activities in the uranium enrichment research and development sector, and press ahead with plans to construct units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and develop new nuclear technologies.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the renovation and completion of the Khandab (Arak) Heavy Water Reactor is underway in keeping with the provisions stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It should be noted that those working in the nuclear industry have turned their attention to the outlook depicted by the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei] as well as the guidelines of the respected president [Hassan Rouhani], and put on their agenda the ever-growing development of this strategic industry with a vengeance and on all fronts.

It is also noteworthy that as planned, arrangements had been made to mark National Nuclear Technology Day like previous years in a ceremony to be attended by President Hassan Rouhani and other local and foreign guests, including state and military officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Nevertheless, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and in order to ward off potential hazards, and based on the directives and regulations set by the National Coronavirus Headquarters, we were unable to hold the ceremony, and after consulting Dr. Rouhani, it was decided that the national occasion be marked later in a ceremony at the right time and place. I hope that by God’s grace and special attention of Imam Mahdi, the time will be ripe in the shortest possible time to directly introduce our achievements and explain their details to the people.

But at the moment, this organization intends to inform them of these accomplishments through the cooperation of the country’s media outlets. I am confident that in light of unity, cooperation and rapport of people from all walks of life, and thanks to the prudent management of officials, especially senior managers in the domain of health, and on the back of unforgettable sacrifices of medical personnel, we will weather these times of suffering and sorrow, and the great Iranian nation will successfully pass this difficult test and reach the peak of prosperity and health.