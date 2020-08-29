Iran’s New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Down to Record-Low

Iran has confirmed 110 new fatalities caused by the novel Coronavirus, the lowest one-day record since June 28, and 1,905 new cases of infection, the lowest since May 28.

In her press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 21,359.

The new cases also raise the total number of infections to 371,816, she added.

So far, she added, 319,847 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,791 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,184,857 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.