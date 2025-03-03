Just 4 percent of Americans support Russia in Ukraine war: Poll

In the poll, which took place between Feb. 26 and 28, 4 percent of the respondents said they “personally support” Russia when it comes to the war. Fifty-two percent said they personally support Ukraine, while 44 percent said “neither.”

The poll’s survey period ended the same day as a recent tense Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance. In the meeting, Zelensky and Trump clashed over US support of Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the Ukrainian president “is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

Trump has been pushing for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, with US and Russian officials meeting in Saudi Arabia last month.

The meeting also resulted in blowback from Democrats.

Regarding American “military aid to Ukraine,” 51 percent of respondents in the CBS News/YouGov poll backed it, while 49 percent said they didn’t.

The CBS News/YouGov poll featured a margin of error of 2.5 percent points and 2,311 participants.